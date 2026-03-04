17-year-old Poulsbo girl killed in vehicle collision near Port Ludlow

A 17-year-old girl from Poulsbo was killed following a three-vehicle collision that involved a transit bus on Highway 104 in Jefferson County March 3, per the Washington State Patrol.

Per a WSP memo, a Honda CR-V, driven by the deceased, was traveling westbound on Hwy 104 near Beaver Valley Road before crossing over the center line and colliding with the transit bus head-on. The bus then crossed the center line as well and struck a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the bus, a 62-year-old man from Port Townsend, was critically injured and lifeflighted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 41-year-old man from Sequim, and a passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Sequim, were also injured and transported to Jefferson General Hospital, WSP says.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.