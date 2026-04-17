SK hangs tough but falls to SPSL title contender

Max Limmer of SK swings at an incoming pitch in a 3-0 Wolves loss to Emerald Ridge April 16 in Port Orchard.

The South Kitsap Wolves (3-9, 3-8 in the South Puget Sound League) kept it close with one of the top teams in the league, but ultimately fell to the Emerald Ridge Jaguars (13-2, 9-2 SPSL) 3-0 April 16 in Port Orchard.

The Wolves are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with their last win coming against the Bethel Bison 4-2 April 3.

SK starting pitcher Brody Gadberry retired three of the first four Emerald Ridge batters, only letting up one baserunner in the top of the first.

“I mean, knowing we’re facing a good team, one of the top teams in the SPSL, I just came in trying as hard as I can,” Gadberry said. “I know I can pitch. I know what level I can pitch at.”

Wolf left fielder Max Limmer was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, giving SK a baserunner. Nonetheless, the Jaguars converted on a double play, keeping the score locked at zero at the end of the first.

Gadberry let up his first hit of the game in the top of the second, but was able to retire the next three Jaguar batters.

Catcher Bailey Keiser gave SK their second hit of the game with an infield single in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Herrera followed that up with a single to deep right field, advancing Keiser to third, but the Wolves couldn’t turn the opportunity into runs.

Gadberry retired three of the next four Jaguar batters, tallying 50 pitches by the end of the top of the fifth.

SK right-fielder Franklin Fox got to first off an Emerald Ridge fielding error, and first-baseman Rory Alonso hit a single to center field, giving the Wolves two baserunners for the first time all game. But SK couldn’t convert the opportunity into runs, keeping the game scoreless after six innings.

Emerald Ridge hit a double in their first at-bat in the top of the seventh and got another runner on base via a bunt, giving the Jaguars two baserunners. The Jaguars eventually got the bases loaded after Gadberry walked another batter, scoring the first and only three runs of the game off an RBI groundout and an RBI double.

“I knew it was gonna be tough. First guy hits a double, that’s always gonna be tough,” Gadberry said.