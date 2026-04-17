WSF releases service plan for ridership increase during World Cup

Washington State Ferries has outlined a new service contingency plan for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has games set to take place in Seattle in June and July.

WSF plans to have more boats on standby, additional staffing, and a stronger focus on maintaining service on its busiest routes, an April 16 press release says.

Large crowds are expected across the Puget Sound as Seattle hosts six matches during the World Cup this summer. Significant travel between Seattle and Vancouver is also expected, as seven games will be hosted there as well. There will also be nine fan zones across Washington State, where people are able to come together and watch the games. Due to this, high travel is expected to Seattle and surrounding areas, with one fan zone in Bremerton.

During this time, WSF will prioritize its busiest Central Puget Sound routes, including Seattle-Bainbridge Island, Seattle-Bremerton, and Edmonds-Kingston. These routes are closest to Seattle and are expected to have the most riders attending the World Cup and other festivities, the agency says.

WSF plans to have 20 of its 21 vessels available for service during the World Cup, per the release. Only one boat will be out for maintenance at a time and since 18 vessels are needed for the full summer schedule, this plan allows WSF to keep two boats ready as backups. WSF will also be relaxing their “24-hour rule” which guides when a relief vessel is deployed. This will mean backup boats can be sent out sooner when needed.

To further support the expected large crowds, extra WSF crews will be on standby at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility alongside relief boats ready to be deployed quickly if a vessel needs to be taken out of service. This helps reduce cancellations and service gaps, per the release.

All of these changes are outlined in the updated WSF 2026 Service Contingency Plan. “Under normal conditions, WSF must balance short-term vessel availability and maintenance with long-term system needs to ensure the entire system remains viable. During the international soccer event, that balance will temporarily shift and focus on reliable service in the short term to address the higher demand and keep both visitors and residents moving,” the release says.

“Our goal with this plan is to be transparent with riders by setting realistic expectations and clearly show how we’ll deliver as much service as possible,” said WSF deputy secretary Steve Nevey. “We thank our crews, dispatchers, engineers and support teams for their hard work. We’re focused on making progress, being honest and building a system where one unexpected breakdown doesn’t ripple across the entire system.”