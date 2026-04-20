Bangor Child Development Center ahead of schedule, nears completion

The project will nearly double the capacity of the previous child development facility.

Construction of the new Bangor Child Development Center at Naval Base Kitsap will finish well ahead of schedule this May, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest announced April 20.

The project will nearly double the capacity of the previous facility and serve as a best practices model for another child development center project underway at Jackson Park. The state-of-the-art center will add 214 spaces for children of military personnel in the region, a press release says.

“This project is about taking care of our people. It is a direct investment in the well-being of our Sailors and their families, which is crucial to our readiness,” said NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer Capt. Preston Taylor. “By providing safe and accessible childcare, we are living up to the principles of the ‘Sailors First’ initiative. When our Sailors know their children are in a high-quality, nurturing environment, they can focus on their critical missions with greater peace of mind.”

The facility features a variety of amenities, including beach-themed décor, 14 miles worth of heated and chilled floors for comfort throughout the year, a new, modern playground, and even artwork from current staff and students, per the release.

Standard requirements for child development centers include rounded corners on tables to prevent injury, pinch guards on doors to keep small fingers safe and low-seated toilet seats for accessibility.

“We also incorporated innovative solutions like roll-out stairs to provide children with safe access to sinks,” said Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Bangor Lt. Cdr. Josh Moore. “Even the outdoor playground is not a one-size-fits-all space. It is a carefully zoned area with equipment specifically chosen for the developmental needs of different age groups.”

The same crews working the Bangor child development center began constructing the Jackson Park facility earlier this year, using the best practices they learned along the way at Bangor to expedite construction with another anticipated early finish, the release says.

NBK and NAVFAC Northwest will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony early this summer for the Bangor facility.