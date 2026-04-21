Wolves’ offense shut down by top SPSL pitcher

Liz Desilets of SK swings at an incoming pitch in a 10-1 Wolves home loss to Rogers (Puyallup) April 20.

South Kitsap’s fastpitch team (4-6 3-6 in South Puget Sound League) faced one of the top pitchers in the league, falling to the Rogers (Puyallup) (11-3, 10-1 SPSL) 10-1 April 20 in Port Orchard.

The Wolves went up against Sierra Murray, the SPSL leader in strikeouts in 2025, who retired the first three SK batters in the bottom of the first.

“It’s not uncharacteristic of us to face a pitcher who is honestly capable of going D1,” SK head coach Bobby Lawrence said. “In the SPSL, there’s four teams that are top ten in the state alone.”

SK starting pitcher Madalyn Smith got into some trouble in the top of the second after the Rams rattled off some hits, getting their lead out to 4-0. A fielding error from the Wolves drove in three additional runs, getting the Rams’ lead out to 7-0 by the end of the second inning.

The Wolves didn’t tally a base runner for the first three innings, and the Rams added a solo homerun in the top of the third, continuing to add to their lead.

Smith pitched her second consecutive scoreless inning, tallying 92 pitches by the end of the fifth inning.

Rogers tallied another run after Smith gave up an RBI single. Aubrey Dunham of SK hit an RBI single to centerfield, scoring shortstop Maleah Sawyers for the Wolves’ only run of the game.