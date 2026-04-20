Fake’s complete game puts NK at top of league standings

Viking junior Charizma Fake dominated on the mound and chipped in at the plate as well in North Kitsap’s (8-1, 7-0 in Olympic League) 3-1 home win over Port Angeles (8-2, 6-1 OL) April 17.

The win puts NK atop the Olympic League with PA right behind them in second place as of April 20. Fake threw a complete game, only allowing a run and striking out 14 batters, while also contributing an RBI single early in the game.

“When she’s dialed in, she’s tough to beat,” NK head coach Clay Blackwood said. “She not only commands presence, but she also is a caring kid and cares about her teammates and works hard for them.”

Fake let up an RBI single in the top of the first, but managed to strike out the next three PA batters. Fake responded with an RBI single of her own in the bottom of the first, tying the game up at one apiece.

Viking catcher Keira Martin got the bats rolling for NK in the bottom of the second with a deep single to left field, and later stole second. Viking left fielder Lisa Johnson hit a two-RBI double to left-center field with two outs, giving the Vikings a 3-1 lead, which proved to be enough with Fake on the mound.

“I wasn’t going to throw as many pitches over the middle of the plate, I knew these girls [were] gonna handle that,” Fake said.

Fake made quick work of the PA batters in the top of the fifth, earning three quick outs. In the sixth, PA hit a triple to deep right field, giving them a chance to put a run on the board. But Fake was able to get out of the inning without letting up a run, earning three strikeouts and keeping the Vikings’ lead at 3-1.

NK forced another three quick outs to end the game in the seventh.

“This game has always been tough because we’ve always had to battle for this,” Fake said. “It’s a bit of a rivalry going on between us.”