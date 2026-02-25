New commanding officer takes over at Naval Base Kitsap

Naval Base Kitsap honored the service of Capt. John Hale at a ceremony Feb. 20, as the reins were handed over to Capt. Alexander Baerg as NBK’s new commanding officer.

The command ceremony at Bangor celebrated the three years of service from Hale, since he relieved Capt. Richard Massie in February 2023.

Hale previously commanded both the USS Nevada and USS Kentucky submarines at Bangor, part of the U.S. Navy’s third-largest fleet concentration in the nation. Hale graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1998 and began his 27-year career as a naval officer.

While commanding officer at NBK, Hale’s top priorities were improving the quality of day-to-day support activities and ensuring long-term infrastructure modernization efforts. At NBK, Hale advocated for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which is ongoing, and the replacement of the NBK-Manchester fuel storage tank, with completion of the project estimated for 2030.

Capt. Baerg is from Everett and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000. He has been the executive officer for NBK since 2024.

Baerg’s operational assignments include tours as a chemical and radiological controls assistant and tactical systems officer on USS Georgia, navigator on the Advanced SEAL Delivery System, engineer on USS Louisville, and executive officer on USS Maine. Baerg commanded USS Nebraska, where his crew was awarded the 2020 Pacific Fleet Arleigh Burke Trophy for their improvement upon departing from a refueling overhaul.

“We are honored that Rear Admiral Townsend presided over the change of command ceremony, recognizing both outgoing and incoming captains for their leadership and dedication,” NBK posted on its Facebook page. “Join us in celebrating this new chapter for Naval Base Kitsap. Fair winds and following seas!”