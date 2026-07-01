Poulsbo brewery closes after nearly a decade of service

After nearly a decade of business in downtown Poulsbo, Western Red Brewing closed following its last day of service June 30.

“Over the years, Western Red Brewing has been privileged to be part of countless celebrations, friendships, fundraisers, community events, and everyday moments that made this journey so meaningful. We are especially honored to have been a part of the Poulsbo community. Poulsbo welcomed us, supported us, and gave us opportunities to participate in so many activities and events that help make this such an incredible place to work, live, and play,” a Facebook post from the brewery says. “This decision has not been an easy one. Like many small businesses, we have faced challenges that ultimately brought us to this point. While we are saddened that this chapter is coming to an end, our hearts are full of gratitude for the people who made it all worthwhile.”