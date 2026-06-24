Little Boston library a unique partnership between KRL, PGST

Last month, we were able to honor the first recipient of our 2026 Community InvestmentGrant Program: the Kitsap Regional Library Foundation, which has been awarded$100,000 to support programs systemwide. Our Community Investment Grant Program is managed by the Port Gamble S’Klallam Foundation.

The Kitsap Regional Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports KitsapRegional Library’s mission of “inspiring curiosity and connection” by, in part, supporting and enhancing community programs, initiatives, and capital campaigns.

The Port Gamble S’Klallam reservation has been home to the Little Boston branch of the Kitsap Regional Library since 1974. It’s moved twice to larger facilities—once in 1989 and, again, in 2007—always on the reservation. It is currently housed in the House of Knowledge, adjacent to the Longhouse and Tribal Center. While the Little Boston branch is on tribal land, it is open and welcoming to all, serving the PGST community and surrounding areas, including users living throughout North Kitsap.

This relationship between a public library system and a tribe is unique and represents one of only a handful of examples in the U.S. of public library branches operating on a reservation.

The library has helped generations of our people. It provides opportunities for children to learn and explore, supports students pursuing higher education, and offers resources that benefit our entire community. We are honored to support an institution that has given so much back to our community.

In early June, the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal Council welcomed members of the foundation and the library for a check presentation ceremony. During that event, Leigh Ann Winterowd, regional manager of Kingston and Little Boston KRL branches, said, “As someone who has the privilege of working with (PGST), I know that this gift represents more than financial support. It reflects values that have long been part of the tribe’s leadership: investing in future generations, strengthening community connections, and creating opportunities for people to learn from one another.”

The PGST Community Investment Grant Program award will support several Kitsap Regional Library programs systemwide, including the free Summer Learning program, their efforts to help families build home libraries, and Sharing Our Stories, which is the evolution of their One Book, One Community program and invites groups to lead shared reading experiences that reflect the unique perspectives of their culture or community.

Also, did you know that every 3rd and 6th grader in Kitsap County takes a field trip to the library? During these visits, they learn how they can utilize the library services—from books to 3D printers —for learning and creativity. They also leave understanding that their library is a safe and welcoming space where they can explore who they are and who they hope to become.

As we reflect on this partnership and what it means to so many, we also remember the late Dianna Purser (March 20, 1950 – September 25, 2026), mother of former PGST Chairman Jeromy Sullivan. Dianna was one of the driving forces behind bringing the library to Little Boston. Through a small grant and countless hours of coordination, Dianna helped establish the original branch in the old A-frame building that many community members still remember today. She often spoke with pride about helping bring the library to the reservation and watching it grow over the years into the resource it has become.

Dianna shared this history with members of the tribe’s Law and Order Committee last year. Shortly after sharing those stories, she passed away, and we miss her tremendously. Her legacy lives on through the generations of children, students, families, and elders who have benefited from access to books, educational resources, and opportunities for lifelong learning.

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe Chairwoman Amber Caldera writes a monthly column for this newspaper.