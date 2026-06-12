Poulsbo 9-year-old steps in at last minute for ‘Frozen’ performance

When Kitsap Forest Theater needed an emergency replacement for the role of Young Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” the morning of June 7, 9-year-old Poulsbo performer Daphne Bergeron-Katz answered the call.

At 11:30 a.m., just hours before curtain, Daphne learned that the actress cast as Young Elsa had become ill and that Kitsap Forest Theater needed a last-minute substitute. With only two hours to prepare, no rehearsals with the cast, and no prior performances at the venue, Daphne stepped into the role before an audience of around 800 theatergoers.

Fortunately, Daphne had recently portrayed Young Elsa in Kitsap Children’s Musical Theatre’s production of “Frozen”, which concluded its run in April. While many of the songs and lines were familiar, she still had to quickly learn new staging, blocking, and cues unique to the Kitsap Forest Theater production.

Despite the challenge, Daphne delivered a successful performance and received a special round of applause from the audience during the curtain call.

“It was an incredible opportunity and a little bit scary,” said Daphne. “I was excited to help and grateful that everyone was so kind. Fortunately, I already knew Young Anna (played by Mayla Elmore) since she used to go to The Island School with me, and some of my friends from KCMT were there helping and in the audience.”

The experience comes just weeks before Daphne prepares to head to the Junior Musical Theatre program at Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan, widely regarded as one of the nation’s premier summer arts programs for young performers, where she will study musical theatre and continue developing her acting, singing, and movement skills.

Daphne is an active member of KCMT and InMotion Dance Studio. She has appeared in more than 10 local theatre and dance productions, including “Frozen”, “Willy Wonka”, “The Wizard of Oz”, “The Little Mermaid” and “The Nutcracker.”