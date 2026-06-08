Despite tie, POFC encouraged with team chemistry

Ethan Bell of POFC keeps the ball away from an incoming defender in a 0-0 tie against FC Olympia June 7 at Kitsap Bank Stadium.

Reigning Cascadia Premier League (first division) champion Port Orchard FC (2-1-1) tied FC Olympia (2-6) 0-0 June 7 at Kitsap Bank Stadium.

It marks the first season the club has had without former head coach Patrick Leonard, as Max Sampson has stepped into the role. Despite the tie against Olympia, POFC midfielder Samuel Meade noted some positive signs for the team moving forward.

“I think that was the first time that we had, like, the most chemistry on the field,” Meade said. “We moved the ball around really well.”

POFC managed to control possession of the ball for the majority of the beginning portions of the match, keeping the ball in Olympia territory. They were generating free kicks consistently, but seemingly could not get the ball close enough for an effective shot on goal. Jaden Joseph landed a corner kick halfway through the first half, but couldn’t find an alley for the ball to be put in the back of the net.

Aiden Harvey blocked an incoming shot on goal from Olympia with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half, highlighting strong defensive play from POFC. Olympia put in a goal at the end of the first half, but offside was called.

“I refocused the guys, and I said, look, we need to be greedier with attacking,” Sampson said. “I think we were actually playing a bit too much football and trying to connect an extra pass.”

POFC kept the ball in Olympia territory, generating a barrage of shots on goal in the early going of the second half. Jeremy Ford landed a one-on-one opportunity to put in the first score of the match, but drove the ball in too close to the goalkeeper.

Ethan Peck landed a late corner kick, but sailed the ball far beyond the net, negating any opportunities for POFC to put a goal in. Olympia almost responded with a goal on the other end of the field, but POFC goalkeeper Austin Valdez made an acrobatic save, keeping the match locked at zero.

“We’re still very much learning, but I think it’s been a fun group,” Sampson said. “They respond well to adversity, they work hard, and they all love the club.”