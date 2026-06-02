Kingston girls basketball coach steps down after successful tenure

Charles Deam has stepped down as Kingston High School’s girls basketball coach after nine seasons at the helm.

Deam made the decision to step down largely because he feels it’s time for a “new voice” for the players. He also wanted to make sure he gave enough time for whoever the new Kingston coach is going to be in order to develop the talent on the roster over the summer.

“Summer is such an important part of developing,” Deam said.

Throughout Deam’s tenure with the Bucs, he had an 11-8 playoff record and one state tournament appearance in 2024, making it to districts seven times. The Bucs only missed the playoffs one season under Deam.

“You know, for me, it wasn’t just about the wins and losses,” Deam said. “I mean, obviously that matters…. but looking back on it, I’m thankful for the relationships I developed and hopefully the impact I had on a lot of the girls.”

In his first year with Kingston, Deam got the chance to coach his daughter, Leetsah Deam. Later on during his time with Kingston, Deam’s son, K.T. Deam, joined his dad as an assistant coach. K.T. was a standout point guard for the Bucs in his time, helping Kingston secure back-to-back third-place finishes at state in 2014 and 2015.