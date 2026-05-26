Sail Kingston Cove acquires 4 new Optimist boats

Sail Kingston Cove recently announced the acquisition of four brand-new Optimist (Opti) sailboats, expanding its training fleet and capacity to introduce young sailors to the sport.

The Optimist dinghy is the world’s most popular youth sailboat, used in competitions across more than 120 countries and widely regarded as the ideal vessel for developing fundamental sailing skills, a news release says. With four new Optis joining the Sail Kingston Cove fleet, the club can now serve more young sailors simultaneously.

The new boats will support:

• Beginner and intermediate instruction during summer camp sessions.

• Junior racing programs and inter-club regattas.

• Club-level training for youth sailors ages 5–15.

In conjunction with this fleet expansion, Sail Kingston Cove has opened registration for its summer sailing camps. Designed for sailors ages 5–15 of all experience levels, camps combine on-water instruction, safety training, and the pure joy of sailing.

Summer camp highlights include:

• Small group instruction with certified sailing coaches.

• Progressive curriculum from basic boat handling to racing tactics.

• On-the-water time every day — weather permitting.

• U.S. Sailing-based safety and seamanship training.

• End-of-session races and celebration for all campers.

With the addition of the new Opti fleet, space is expanding — but spots fill fast. Families are encouraged to register early to secure their preferred session.

To register, visit sailkingstoncove.com or email the club at info@sailkingstoncove.com.