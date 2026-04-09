Kitsap educators honored as ‘outstanding’ at awards ceremony

Cheers, laughter, hugs, and flowers greeted 15 Kitsap County educators recognized as “Outstanding” at an awards ceremony and reception held March 24. The awards were given by the Alpha Sigma Kitsap Chapter of the DKG International Society for Leading Women Educators before a standing room only audience of over 70 friends, family, and colleagues in the Poulsbo Fire Station Community Room.

Over 250 educators have been recognized since the program began in 2011. Among this year’s recipients were 12 educators from the North Kitsap and Central Kitsap School Districts, two from Saint Cecilia’s Catholic School on Bainbridge Island and one from Chief Kitsap Academy in Suquamish. In addition, two educators were honored with scholarships, a news release says.

Kindergarten teachers Stephanie Bennett (Gordon Elementary, North Kitsap) and Shelby Real-Dunlap (Saint Cecelia’s, Bainbridge Island) were praised for their creative teaching and welcoming classrooms. Special education teacher Margaret Nerison (Pine Crest Elementary, Central Kitsap) teams with general education teachers to ensure the success of their students and builds positive attitudes toward learning. Ilene Bothwell (Cottonwood, Central Kitsap) and Dorothy Webb (Wolfle, North Kitsap) are paraeducators highly regarded for their support of special needs students and for their teaming with general education staff.

Nominating remarks for several of the recipients spoke not only to their successes in changing reluctant learners to engaged, avid students, but also to the generosity of service to the broader school. These included Joy Heinze (Cottonwood, Central Kitsap), Shana Chin (Cottonwood, Central Kitsap), Terrence Olp (Pinecrest, Central Kitsap), and Alyssa Quinlivan (Pinecrest, Central Kitsap).

Science teachers Skadi Green (Chief Kitsap Academy, Suquamish) and Mary Van Eaton (Saint Cecelia’s, Bainbridge Island) were both praised for their creative, hands-on learning activities and ability to connect their instruction to real-world application. Sean Eaton (Kingston Middle School, North Kitsap) was acknowledged for his skills as a career and technical education instructor and student favorite.

Lauren Moon (Wolfle native education liaison, North Kitsap) and Jenny Sage-Degnin (lead behavioral analyst and intervention specialist, North Kitsap) were praised for their excellent relationships with parents and their astute interventions with students. Lianne Ling (Wolfle office manager, North Kitsap) was also praised for her work with parents, but especially for her mentorship of students with behavioral concerns.

Two educators were awarded scholarships to pursue their initial teacher certification: paraeducators Jacob Ooley (Kingston High School, North Kitsap) and Honora Gerbeck (Halilts Elementary, Bainbridge Island) are both working towards special education certification.

Honorees were nominated by administrators, fellow teachers, and parents and students and selected based on their record of exemplary teaching, student success in the classroom and leadership in education. “There are so many excellent teachers in our area and so little opportunity to thank them,” explained event coordinator Andrea Neault. “This honoring is a small show of appreciation for the work they do. I wish everyone could hear all the wonderful things being said about these truly outstanding educators.”

Poulsbo Mayor Ed Stern was on hand to assist with the honoring following an opening honor song from the Chief Kitsap Academy drummers and singers. He noted that this event, now in its 15th year, was one of former mayor Becky Erickson’s favorites. As a former special education teacher himself, Stern complimented the honorees on their accomplishments and noted that their job is one of the hardest and most important there is, for “without excellent educators, the rest of us would not achieve what we do in our careers.”

Dr. Rachel Davenport, superintendent of the North Kitsap School District, congratulated honorees in her remarks, acknowledging that “educators are not just the classroom teacher, but include all school employees from the custodian to the recess aide and the office managers who provide mentoring and daily care to students and who are sometimes the key to a student’s success.”

DKG promotes educational excellence through service and personal and professional growth, including leadership development. There are approximately 55,000 members worldwide. The Alpha Sigma Chapter, founded in 1961, draws members from Bainbridge Island, Silverdale, Bremerton, and North Kitsap.