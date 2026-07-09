Myers among three candidates chosen for Kitsap interim sheriff

Following John Gese’s resignation as Kitsap County Sheriff in late June, the Kitsap County Democratic Central Committee has nominated Brandon Myers (who is running for sheriff in November’s election), Ken Dickinson and Jeffrey Menge as interim sheriff candidates. The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners is tasked with choosing an interim sheriff out of those three candidates by the end of August.

The process for filling vacant partisan offices is directed by the state constitution. As Gese was elected as a Democrat, the Kitsap County Democratic Central Committee provided the county commissioners, as appointing authority, with a list of three nominees to fill the vacancy, a county news release says.

The commissioners have 60 days after an office becomes vacant to make an appointment. Following candidate interviews on July 14, the board will deliberate in executive session. They are expected to formally appoint the interim sheriff following background checks, no later than Aug. 29, per the release. The appointee will serve until voters elect the next Kitsap County Sheriff during November’s general election, which has Myers (Democrat) facing off against Rick Kuss (Republican), who is a deputy sheriff with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers, a detective sergeant who has been with KCSO for 23 years, was recently promoted to patrol chief after Gese and four other members of the department’s leadership team resigned in June. Menge is KCSO’s division chief and has also been with the department for 23 years, after three years of working as a deputy prosecuting attorney at the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Dickinson, who retired in May of 2025, was with KCSO for over 31 years and served in roles such as patrol deputy, traffic investigation deputy, patrol sergeant, and traffic sergeant, the release says.

Interviews for the interim sheriff candidates will be held July 14 in the Port Blakely Conference Room at the county Administration Building (619 Division Street, Port Orchard). Menge will go first at 10 a.m., followed by Myers at 11 a.m. and Dickinson at noon. The interviews are open to the public.

While the process takes place, chief of corrections Penelope Sapp is serving as acting sheriff until the interim sheriff is appointed.