Education consultant appointed as new Poulsbo councilmember

Dr. Leighton Thomas has been appointed to Position 7 of the Poulsbo City Council, following the resignation of previous councilmember Gary McVey in June. She will serve the remainder of the term through 2027.

Thomas is an education consultant and ran for a spot on the North Kitsap School Board in 2025, losing to Debra Strawhun. Three other applicants vied for the city council appointment: Ryan Engdahl, who currently serves as a part-time administrative assistant and bookkeeper for the Historic Downtown Poulsbo Association, TL Frasqueri-Molina, who owns Luz Technical & Creative Professional Services, and Dan Weedin, who is a business consultant and golf coach for North Kitsap High School, a city news release says.

The interviews occurred over the course of three hours in Council Chambers and following an executive session in which council reviewed the qualifications of each candidate, they reached a unanimous decision for the appointment of Thomas, effective July 8.

Mayor Ed Stern will perform the swearing-in of Councilmember Thomas prior to the City Council’s workshop July 8 at 5 p.m.