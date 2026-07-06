State Treasurer tours Kingston’s Northwest Laborers facility

State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti participated in a tour of the Northwest Laborers-Employers Training Trust facility in Kingston June 24, which aims to provide a range of continuous workforce education and training opportunities.

Several courses offered at the facility include: concrete, demolition, and general construction, among others. Last year, the facility had roughly 3,000 apprentices and journeymen who participated in continuing education programs. The Kingston facility, which has been operating since 1983, is the largest training facility in the state, and NWLETT has an additional facility in Utah.

Brandon Jordan, NWLETT’s training director /COE (Council on Occupational Education) chief administrator, provided a tour of classrooms and hands-on training stations where students can improve their trade skills. Jordan also discussed several training goals, such as to provide laborers with skills and knowledge to meet industry needs, build careers, and increase employers’ competitive advantage. “These skills ultimately produce more economic opportunity and long-term financial stability for working Washingtonians and their families,” Office of State Treasurer communications and public relations coordinator Adam Johnson said.

NWLETT has one new class for 2026 and a couple of newly developed classes over the last few years, assistant training director Mark Ware said. New for 2026 is a 38-hour Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials (SFRM) Applicator class. “Also, over the last couple of years, we have developed and rolled out a very impactful Mentorship/Mentee training that is woven throughout the apprenticeship courses or offered as stand-alone classes. Another class close to completion and rollout is Solar Farm Training,” Ware said.

NWLETT is a private nonprofit organization; most of its funding comes from employer contributions. The only state grants are through Labor and Industries, Jordan said. “As a private nonprofit, they would not be eligible to participate in our office’s financing or investment programs. However, the Treasurer’s Office and NWLETT both support creating pathways to long-term financial stability for working families in Kitsap County and across the state as a whole,” Johnson said.