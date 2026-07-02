Paid parking in Anderson Parkway expected to start in August

The City of Poulsbo is moving forward with the implementation of paid parking along both sections of Anderson Parkway adjacent to Waterfront Park.

Paid parking is anticipated to begin on or around Aug. 1, a city newsletter says. The city is currently finalizing an agreement with ParkMobile, which will provide the parking management platform and payment services.

Once the agreement is complete, the city will begin a three- to four-week implementation phase. During this period, crews and staff will work to prepare the area for the program launch. Activities will include:

Installing parking signage

Painting and marking parking stalls

Training city staff on system operations

Conducting additional public outreach and education

There is a total of 1,289 downtown parking spaces, of which 676 are privately owned, and 611 are city-owned. Of the city-owned spaces, only 36.5% will be used for paid parking (Anderson Parkway). 63.5% of downtown parking will continue to remain free with time limitations.

The program framework consists of designated paid parking locations within Anderson Parkway only, and not in other areas of downtown Poulsbo, as previously discussed. Rates will be $3/hour during peak season (April 15-Oct. 15) and $1/hour during non-peak season (Oct. 16-April 14). The time limits of paid parking will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week (excluding major holidays), meaning there will be one day of grace on Tuesdays. Employee parking, which consists of 249 spaces, will be charged to the employer at $10/month per employee, city documents say.

Revenue generated from paid parking will be reinvested in downtown Poulsbo, including parking enforcement, maintenance of existing parking infrastructure, signage, employee parking, public safety, and designing/building parking solutions, such as a parking garage, parking shuttle and/or other transportation or nonmotorized alternatives, per documents. Staff will work with the members of the Senior Center to design a program for their parking use.

The goal of the paid parking program is to improve parking availability and turnover in the downtown waterfront area while providing a convenient and user-friendly payment system for visitors, per the newsletter.

“The city appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this transition and looks forward to providing a parking system that better serves residents, businesses, and visitors alike,” the newsletter says.