Local artist completes public mural in downtown Port Orchard

The downtown Port Orchard waterfront has a vibrant new landmark as local impressionist painter and art educator Adam Smith, owner of Blue Creations Art, LLC, has officially completed a 290-square-foot public mural along the Bay Street Pedestrian Pathway near the downtown playground.

The large-scale acrylic painting, which took Smith roughly 80 hours of brushwork to finish, captures a panoramic sunset view of the historic Carlisle II ferry against a backdrop of the Port Orchard Marina, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and the Olympic Mountains.

“As a third-generation South Kitsap graduate, being able to give back to the shoreline I grew up exploring is an incredible honor,” said Smith. “My goal with this piece was to capture the unique, atmospheric lighting and mist of the Pacific Northwest in a way that brings a sense of tranquility to everyone walking the downtown pathway.”

A former South Kitsap High School basketball player and longtime youth basketball coach, Smith previously spent nearly two decades in corporate retail management and non-profit youth mentorship before transitioning to art full-time. He is also the designer behind the modern brand identities for both the South Kitsap School District and the South Kitsap Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Through his local studio, Blue Creations Art School, located at 1700 SE Mile Hill Drive, Smith teaches structured drawing and painting classes to both children and adults.