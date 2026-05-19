One resident sent to hospital following CK house fire

Crews respond to the house fire in the 1200 block of NW Hogan Lane May 18.

On the morning of May 18, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of NW Hogan Lane, which resulted in the home sustaining severe damage and one resident being taken to the hospital.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the single-family home and learned both residents were out of the residence. One of them reported they had been asleep when awakened by a noise they initially thought to be their CPAP machine, but it was actually the smoke alarm, per CKF&R.

At that point, they were not able to exit the bedroom through the door due to the size of the fire. A neighbor pulled them through a bedroom window. That resident was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns. The second resident was in a detached garage at the time the fire started.

With mutual aid from Navy Region Northwest Fire and Bremerton Fire Department, the fire was extinguished, and firefighters were able to save two cats. The home sustained major damage and is uninhabitable, CKF&R says.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.