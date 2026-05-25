Spartan girls, Trojan boys win team titles at district track meet

Bainbridge Spartan Sabine Hartenstine won the girls 300-meter hurdles in the 2A District 3 Track & Field Championships May 22 at Bremerton High School.

The Bainbridge girls and Olympic boys took home team titles at the 2A West Central District 3 Track & Field Championships May 22 at Bremerton High School.

The Olympic boys placed first at the meet with 100 points, while the Bainbridge girls placed first overall with 166 points, beating out second-place Bremerton by nearly 100 points.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the effort this group gave, and we’re looking forward to state (this) week and beyond,” Bainbridge head coach Jena Winger said.

Team scores (Boys):

First place – Olympic – 100 points

Second place – Bainbridge – 74 points

Third place – Port Angeles – 73 points

Team scores (Girls):

First place – Bainbridge – 166 points

Second place – Bremerton – 75 points

Third place – Steilacoom – 64 points

Noteworthy performances

– Olympic Trojan Aidan Woods took first in the boys 100 meters with a time of 10.62 seconds, tying the West Sound record. He also won the 200 meters with a time of 21.72.

– Bainbridge Spartan Cate Torrell took first with a time of 11.84 seconds in the girls 100 meters, a personal best. She also won the 200 meters with a personal best time of 24.54.

– Bainbridge Spartan Vega Hendrickson placed first in both the girls 1600 meters (5:12.96) and 3200 meters (11:39.20).

– Bainbridge Spartan Ignacio Llorens took first overall in the boys 800 meters (1:53.89) and 1600 meters (4:18.29).

– The Bainbridge girls relay team of Cate Torell, Maya Zick, Ema Delecki, Maya Jimenez, Ruby Whitmire, Ollie Tietje, Sabine Hartenstine, and Michaela James earned first place in both the 4×100 and 4×200 meter events.

– Bainbridge Spartan Ema Delecki took first place in the girls 400 meters with a time of 59:88.

– Bainbridge Spartan Sabine Hartenstine won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.27.

– Bainbridge Spartan Ryan Dodge won the boys 3200 meters with a time of 9:44.34.

– Bainbridge Spartan Milo Kirby won the boys pole vault (12-0).

– Olympic Trojan Kyler Simpson earned first place in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 40.10.

– The Olympic Trojans boys relay team placed first in the 4×100 meters with a time of 42.62.