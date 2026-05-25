CK, SK athletes qualify for state track championships

Dyvonte Sellers of South Kitsap placed first in the high jump during the 3A/4A West Central District 3 Track and Field Championships at French Field in Kent May 20 and 22.

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Mana Voss of Central Kitsap claimed titles in both the 800-meters (1:53.53) and 1600-meters (4:17.41) during the 3A/4A West Central District 3 Track and Field Championships at French Field in Kent May 20 and 22.

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The weather could not have been more perfect for the 3A/4A West Central District 3 Track and Field Championships at French Field in Kent May 20 and 22. Athletes from Central Kitsap and South Kitsap battled through the heat with state berths on the line.

As a 3A school, CK athletes needed a top six finish in their event or a state-qualifying mark to earn a trip to this week’s state meet. While 4A SK needed a top-eight finish or qualifying mark.

CK continued its dominance from last year, placing third as a team in the 3A girls’ standings with 61 points and fourth in the boys’ standings with 53 points. The Cougars qualified a total of 15 athletes for state.

Leading the way was junior distance standout Mana Voss, who claimed district titles in both the 800-meters (1:53.53) and 1600-meters (4:17.41). Earlier this season, Voss broke the West Sound record in the 800.

“I can’t wait for (this) week,” Voss said. “Everybody’s there, it’s highly competitive, and I love seeing how I fare against the best.”

Voss will enter the state meet as one of the top contenders in both events and hopes to challenge for a championship after placing second in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1600 meters at state last season.

CK’s Penelope Holyoak placed first in girls javelin with a throw of 117-10 and Cougar Gillian Lyon took home top honors in the girls pole vault with a jump of 10-6.

Cougars head coach Neal Gaulden credited the team’s commitment and chemistry for the program’s continued success. “We work together, we support each other, and that team effort breeds success across the entire team,” he said.

SK qualified five athletes for the state championships while finishing 15th in both the 4A boys and girls team standings with 16 points each.

Sophomore Dyvonte Sellers placed first in the high jump with a jump of 6-5.

Senior Isaac Benjamin once again proved why he is one of the state’s premier distance runners. The future Northern Arizona University athlete ran a state-qualifying time of 4:12.78 in the 1600 meters and followed it with a third-place finish in the 3200 meters with a time of 8:59.39.

“I would love to win state,” Benjamin said. “The field is really good, but I want to run a (personal record) and place as high as I can.”

Benjamin finished second in the 3200 at state last season will have one final opportunity to chase an elusive state title before beginning his collegiate career.

SK also celebrated breakthrough performances from throwers Evelyn King and Remley Roberts.

King qualified in both the discus and shot put, placing fourth in discus (108-8) and fifth in shot put (36-11.75). Roberts earned state berths in both events as well, finishing fourth in shot put (37-9.25) and seventh in discus (105-1).

“I just got to go in with a clear mindset and just every throw is its own throw,” Roberts said after producing a personal-best throw to secure her state qualification. “It’s just been like my whole thing. I love it.”

And for King, the reward came after narrowly missing out a year ago.

“I was really scared because my first two throws were not that good. And then my last one, I popped a good one. So, I just felt relieved and felt happy,” King said.

SK head coach Ed Santos praised his athletes for embracing the challenge of one of the toughest meets of the season.

“All we can ask for is their best effort,” Santos said. “If you can look in the mirror afterward and say you gave everything you had, then you’ve had a great day.”

The state championships for 2A, 3A and 4A will be held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma from May 28-30.

Nathan Hyun is a freelance reporter for Kitsap News Group.