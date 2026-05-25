Olympic fastpitch finishes 4th at state, highest in program history

After losing its opening game in the 2A state fastpitch tournament in Selah, the Olympic Trojans went 4-1 in the consolation bracket to place fourth, the highest in program history.

The No. 15 seed Trojans (18-11) nearly upset No. 2 seed W.F. West, losing 1-0 in their opening state matchup. Olympic then won four straight games against No. 10 seed Selah (10-7), No. 13 seed Kingston (10-6), No. 18 seed Burlington-Edison (15-5) and No. 11 seed Archbishop Murphy 12-4) before losing to No. 3 seed Port Angeles 10-3.

Kingston (17-8) knocked off No. 4 seed Deer Park 5-2 in their opening game, securing the Bucs’ first state win in program history. They lost to No. 5 seed Lynden 10-6 in the state quarterfinals before being eliminated by Olympic in the consolation bracket. No. 9 seed North Kitsap finished 1-2 at state. The Vikings lost to Burlingston-Edison 8-1 in their opening matchup and then beat No. 16 seed Nathan Hale 13-3 and were later eliminated by P.A. 4-3.

At the 3A state tournament in Lacey, Central Kitsap went 0-2 to be eliminated. The Cougars lost 11-1 to No. 9 seed Inglemoor and 3-1 to No. 16 seed Shorewood. At the 1A state tournament in Richland, No. 9 seed Klahowya lost its opening game 10-9 to No. 8 seed Royal to be eliminated.