SK falls in league standings after dropping back-to-back games

The South Kitsap Wolves (3-6, 3-5 in South Puget Sound League) lost to the Rogers (Puyallup) Rams (4-7, 2-6 SPSL) 16-4 April 8 in Port Orchard.

The Wolves also fell to the Rams 10-3 the day before in Puyallup.

“We got to learn how to compete a little bit,” SK head coach Nick Kenyon said.

SK starting pitcher Brody Gadberry threw 22 pitches in the top of the first inning, allowing two runs off of an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, but got out of the inning with a strikeout and pop out.

The Wolves responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the first with a sac fly from Bailey Keiser, driving in second baseman Koichi Castro for a run.

The pitching struggles continued for Gadberry in the top of the second after relinquishing a three-run homerun, getting the Rams’ lead out to 5-1. SK left fielder Dylan Herrera made a leap for a ball heading for the fences, but couldn’t snag it, allowing another Ram to cross home plate and push their lead to five.

Gadberry was swapped out for relief pitcher Brodie Schessler to begin the third after throwing 49 pitches. Multiple SK fielding errors drove eight more runs home for the Rams, giving Rogers a 15-1 lead.

Wofford gave the Wolves their first hit of the game with a single to right field, and Alejandro Herrera was hit by a pitch, giving SK two baserunners for the first time all game. Designated hitter Rory Alonzo hit an RBI single and Herrera crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

“[I’ve] been seeing it a lot better recently,” Wofford said. “It’s like less hyper focus on just like swinging and more thinking about what to do with the pitch and where to go with it.”