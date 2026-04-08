CK’s second-half rally comes up short, drops first league match

Cougar Wyatt Bell tries to keep the ball away from a defender in a 2-1 CK home loss to Silas Rams April 7.

Central Kitsap’s boys soccer team (8-1-1, 3-1 in Puget Sound League) suffered its first league loss of the season, falling at home 2-1 to Silas (7-1-1, 3-0 in PSL) April 7.

The Rams provided a stiff challenge for the Cougars as they are the reigning PSL champs. CK fell behind early in the match 2-0 and scored its lone goal in the second half.

“If we can play that second half for a full 80 minutes, I think we have the potential to be a very good team,” CK head coach Patrick Leonard said.

The Rams struck first with 28 minutes remaining in the first half with an up-close-and-personal goal after Cougar freshman Elijah Garcia received a yellow card for interference. CK was aggressive to start the match, generating a few shots on goal. The Cougars continued to keep the ball in Ram territory, generating turnovers over the midfield and keeping the Rams on their heels.

CK senior Myles Peterson prevented multiple Silas shots from hitting the back of the net. Nonetheless, Silas was able to score on a breakaway goal after a Cougar defensive lapse, pushing their lead to 2-0 by halftime.

The Cougars responded in the second half as Wyatt Bell put in a header goal, shrinking the deficit to 2-1 with 22 minutes remaining in the match.

“What’s going through my mind is intensity,” Bell said about his goal. “What am I putting into this? I think a big part of it was what’s the best I can do for my team.”

CK upped the aggression and intensity afterwards, keeping the ball in Silas’ territory, attempting to convert a match-tying goal.Both teams traded turnovers over the midfield as the Cougars tried to put more shots on net with time dwindling down.

The Cougars maintained their aggression, with a yellow card being called on Silas with under seven minutes remaining. Kamden Bailey of CK earned a shot on goal from the ten-yard line, but couldn’t get it to find the back of the net.

“I would’ve taken that second half and done that twice,” Leonard said. “My takeaway is that the second half has me believing we can compete with anybody.”