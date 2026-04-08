7th annual Miles for Meals fundraiser nets $20,000

Meals on Wheels Kitsap raised over $20,000 at its 7th annual Miles for Meals fundraiser March 21-28, which began with a kick-off event at Lions Park in Bremerton.

Miles for Meals is a virtual fundraising event that encourages the community to be active while raising funds for those in need. Each entry and participant provides two meals for seniors and others with health and hunger needs in Kitsap County. Numbers have grown from 180 to 275 participants in recent years.

“We are proud to have raised over $110,000 (over seven years) through this event, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Kitsap,” shared Jennifer Briant, who works at Kitsap Physical Therapy, a partner of the event. “Each registration is $25, which is the cost of two meals for seniors in need through Meals on Wheels. Each mile logged throughout the week earns $1. This year, we have two gold-level sponsors that help us earn these miles, the (Port Gamble) S’Klallam Tribe and an anonymous donor.”

Participants can walk, bike, run, swim, ski, snowboard, and more for the fundraiser. This year is the first time Meals on Wheels added an option to include a furry friend as well, who can move right along with participants. “We have a Facebook group that we encourage everyone to be a part of. Participants post pictures of their various movements and accomplishments throughout the week,” said Briant. “We noticed a few years back that a lot of people like posting pictures of their dogs, so we decided, why not? The dogs are moving, let’s let their miles count too!”

The virtual event makes it possible for a larger number of people to participate. Participants are active from wherever they please, and log their movement using Meals on Wheels’ challenge tracker. During the “race,” Meals on Wheels has a live leaderboard of those who move the furthest. Prizes are awarded to leaders in each movement category, as well as the top team for the largest amount fundraised and most inspirational.

Participants reached a total of 6,157.68 miles combined during the fundraising week this year. Malina Lorring logged the most miles in the running and walking category, with a total of 146.9 miles throughout the week. Megan Morris was second with 89.5 miles in the same category, and Ryan Whittier placed third with 89.14 miles of biking.

Miles for Meals isn’t the only time of year that the community helps one another. Through donations, Meals on Wheels is able to deliver meals to seniors in the community and provide a lifeline. The organization has been operating since 1973, providing meals to those in need. They also host community dinners across five different sites in Kitsap.

“Social isolation continues to rise among seniors, and the median age of Kitsap County residents has been increasing as well. There are so many seniors who are in need,” shared executive director of Meals on Wheels, Bert Rinderle. “There is also a need for support for the unhoused population and those struggling with mental health and addiction. There are many wonderful organizations across Kitsap that are always looking for volunteers, including Bremerton Foodline, Central Kitsap Foodline, Fishline in Poulsbo, and Helpline House on Bainbridge. All it takes to make a difference is the desire to help others.”

There are three community dinners in Bremerton, as well as one on Bainbridge Island and one in Burley. Meals on Wheels is exploring a new site in Silverdale and evaluating an additional one in South Kitsap, Rinderle shared. Each site serves up to 15 seniors, ages 60 and older.

Those who deliver the meals are all volunteers, and they are more than just a middleman; they also spend a few minutes visiting and performing a safety check to ensure the seniors are safe and well in their homes.

“Our slogan at Meals on Wheels Kitsap is ‘More Than A Meal,’ which shows our commitment to whole-person wellness for our seniors,” said Rinderle.