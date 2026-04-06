SK individuals earn high finishes at track and field meet

Charlie Scott of SK competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles during a track and field meet against the Puyallup Vikings April 3 in Port Orchard.

Swipe or click to see more

Demi Morton and Madison Broga of SK compete in the girls 3200-meters during a track and field meet against the Puyallup Vikings April 3 in Port Orchard.

Swipe or click to see more

The South Kitsap Wolves competed in a track and field meet against the Puyallup Vikings April 3 in Port Orchard, which included senior Isaac Benjamin setting a school record in the 1600 meters.

SK lost the meet as a team to Puyallup, but many individuals secured high finishes in various events. The Wolves tied the Rogers (Pullayup) Rams 68-68 March 18 in their first meet of the season.

“Great meet with great performances,” SK track and field head coach Ed Santos said.

Team scores

Boys:

First place – Puyallup (86)

Second place – South Kitsap (55)

Girls:

First place – Puyallup (91)

Second place – South Kitsap (51)

Noteworthy SK performances

– Isaac Benjamin ran a 4:12.32 in the boys 1600 meters, placing first and earning the third-best time in the state of Washington so far in 2026. Benjamin’s 1600M time also placed him 42nd nationally in the event. He also placed first in the 800 meters.

– Tabitha Riley placed first in the girls 1600 meters with a time of 5:28.78 and the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.55, earning a personal best in the process.

– Dyvonte Sellers placed first in the boys 100 meters, finishing with a time of 11.52 seconds, a season best.

– Sarah Henrikson placed second in the girls 100 meters, finishing with a time of 13.16 seconds, a personal best.

– Dylan Stafford placed first in the boys 400 meters with a time of 55.78.

– Juan Vidana placed first in the boys discus with a score of 131-09.

– Edgar Vidana placed first in the boys javelin with a score of 152-08.

– Madisyn Dailey (6-06.00) and Rose Hopkins (6-00-00) placed first and second, respectively, in the girls pole vault.