17-year-old killed, others injured following Bremerton car crash

Law enforcement investigates the scene of the crash in the 900 block of NE McWilliams Road in East Bremerton.

A 17-year-old male passenger was killed following a single-vehicle collision in East Bremerton March 28, which involved four other male occupants suffering substantial injuries, per the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred around 11:08 p.m. in the 900 block of NE McWilliams Road. A total of seven male occupants (four 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old) were in the vehicle, which was a 2023 Rivian SUV.

Per KCSO, the SUV was traveling westbound at speeds significantly exceeding the 25-mph limit when it left the roadway and struck a fence and trees. The incident is being investigated as vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Initial findings suggest reckless driving, with alcohol and drug use suspected as contributing factors, KCSO says. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, information, or video footage of the vehicle in the area prior to the crash. If you can help, contact Deputy Rob Corn at rcorn@kitsap.gov