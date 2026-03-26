Brown’s complete game, late scoring burst gives Trojans win

Buccaneer Harlow Heidel fouls off a pitch in a 12-5 Kingston loss to the Olympic Trojans March 25 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

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Sophia Brown threw a complete game in a 12-5 home win over Kingston March 25 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

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Olympic’s fastpitch team (2-2, 1-2 in Olympic League) beat the Kingston Buccaneers (3-3, 1-2 OL) 12-5 at home March 25, behind a complete game from starting pitcher Sophia Brown.

“I didn’t give up any walks, which is a very good accomplishment for me,” Brown said. “So I think that really helped in keeping the bases not full and allowed us to get good outs.”

Both teams had runners on base in the first inning, but they were left stranded, leaving the game scoreless.

Buccaneer Auriahna Sullivan managed to get on base after Trojan catcher Evee Abbay dropped a third strike, allowing Sullivan to advance to second and eventually round home after fellow Bucs Neveah Sullivan and Abi Goller recorded hits. Neveah Sullivan scored on a sacrifice fly, giving the Bucs a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Trojan Danika Potter hit an RBI single up the middle, giving the Trojans their first score of the game. Olympic soon tied it up at two apiece after Reagan Grier hit a sac fly to centerfield, driving Jules Richmond home.

Olympic took control in the bottom of the fourth after Paige Gordon, Abbay, and Richmond all recorded RBI hits, driving in four runs for the Trojans and getting them out to a 6-2 lead.

Multiple Kingston fielding errors drove Brown and Kennedy Haas home, and Abbay hit a solo homerun, getting the Trojans’ lead quickly out to 10-2.

Brown forced a double play and a groundout to end the game.