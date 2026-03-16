‘We want the community to thrive’ – SK co-op in the works

Paul Fontenot and Lillies Coleman of Port Orchard are working with South Kitsap Indivisible to create a co-op for the community. The nonprofit cooperative is still in the conceptual phase, but organizers say it is gaining traction.

“The concept we are surrounding is keeping the wealth of the community in the community,” Fontenot said. “Sometimes people have resources that they are willing and able to share with their community, things like meals, transportation services, educational services, etc., which are able to be provided for free to the community. These are opportunities that can be shared instead of being sold for profit.”

The co-op would include a meeting space, meals, educational services, job resources and resume help, donated clothing, and arts and crafts workshops. “We call ourselves the Resistance in Progress. That’s basically what we want to be. We want to further the community by just taking the resources we have here to benefit the community,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot and Coleman met with members of the community and SKI March 1 for the first community co-op meeting. The meeting consisted of discussing different venue options as well as other services they are willing to offer, like literacy and language courses.

The co-op is currently looking for a venue, with its eyes set on Polaris Theatre, as well as partnering with SK Helpline. “[SK Helpline] is doing good work and that’s where we want to be as well,” Fontenot said. “I feel like our missions align in that aspect. Especially with their new building in Port Orchard, it would be a great opportunity to partner with them.”

Inspiration for the co-op also comes from The People’s Exchange in Bremerton, which helped Coleman get back on her feet. Fontenot shared that another option would be moving around their venue and meeting at different locations each time they plan to meet.

“It’s a great opportunity to build community. Especially within South Kitsap, there is a bit of a community…where people don’t know their neighbors all too well,” Fontenot said. “This is the perfect opportunity to build community even if it’s just hanging out and sharing a meal.”

The co-op plans to meet a few times a month, every other week, to share a hot meal and provide its services to anyone in the community who wants to attend. While they are still looking for a venue, the group is spreading awareness through social media to gain more community involvement.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now, and other than the feeling of frustration, there is a sense of facing it alone. We have a strong independent culture, but that can be kind of harmful sometimes,” Fontenot said. “If people know their neighbors by name, they are more willing to come out and help. We want the community to thrive.”