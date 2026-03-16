St. Patrick’s Day festivities held at Quincy Square for first time

A sea of green filled Quincy Square in Bremerton for the 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and first-ever block party March 14.

The parade route began on Pacific Avenue and Sixth Street, circling the block to finish at Quincy Square. The event also included performances by local musicians, a Celtic-inspired open-air market, and a beer garden. Better known as Shamrock the Block, the holiday was celebrated for the first time in the newly revitalized Quincy Square.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a beloved tradition in Bremerton and is continuing to grow with new activities available for the public,” said Mayor of Bremerton Greg Wheeler. “With the addition of Quincy Square, we’re seeing even more interest from people attending not only traditional events but new events that are taking place for the first time in downtown. Quincy Square is quickly becoming a gathering place that is enriching the lives of residents, strengthening our business community, and adding to the vibrancy of our city.”

Celtic Treble, a fiddle, guitar, and vocal harmony music duo from Tacoma, performed at the event. The fiddle player for Celtic Treble goes by the stage name Magdalena Paramonte. Paramonte has been playing violin since age eight, and that is when she became involved in Scottish Highland Dancing.

“I fell in love with Scottish and Irish traditional music then, which is what brought me to Denise and Celtic Treble in September of 2022,” she said. “After the first time we spoke on the phone, I knew it was kismet, and we immediately clicked. We are excited about the future and look forward to playing local events and festivals.”