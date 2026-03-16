Kingston holds off CK in fastpitch thriller

Buccaneer Abi Waag swings at an incoming pitch in a 10-9 Kingston win over Central Kitsap March 13 in Silverdale.

Kingston’s fastpitch team was able to stymie Central Kitsap’s seventh-inning rally to earn a thrilling 10-9 victory March 13 in Silverdale.

“We always play a pretty good game against CK,” Kingston coach Brenda George said. “You know, both teams hit the ball well, and both teams made mistakes.”

The Buccaneers got to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but CK responded in the bottom of the first with an RBI double from Scarlett Mabe to cut the lead to 2-1. The Cougars then tied the game in the bottom of the second at 2-2.

The Cougars added another run to their total in the bottom of the third with outfielder Olivia Keehn scoring on an error, giving CK a 3-2 lead.

Buccaneer pitcher Summer Moore was the first up to bat in the top of the fourth, driving a ball to right field and earning a double, giving the Bucs their first scoring opportunity since the second inning. Moore then stole third, but Kingston left her stranded.

Cougar catcher Brooklynn Gordon homered in the bottom of the fourth, giving CK a two-run lead at 4-2.

Eventually, the Bucs got the bases loaded in the top of the fifth after centerfielder Peyton Miller was walked, leaving Moore with an opportunity to drive runners home. Moore did just that, hitting a three-RBI double, giving the Bucs back the lead at 5-4.

Kingston continued to add to their lead at the top of the seventh with a couple more RBI hits, giving the Bucs a 9-5 lead. The Bucs later scored on a wild pitch, getting the lead out to 10-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.

The Cougars rallied in their final at-bats with some big hits, cutting the deficit to one at 10-9. Nonetheless, CK couldn’t tally one more run to send the game to extra innings.

“I thought we played well for our first game out in pretty crappy conditions,” CK coach Courtney Cotter said. “I think we picked it up midway through the game.”