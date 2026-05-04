KCSO: one person killed in Port Orchard shooting, man arrested

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Port Orchard the evening of May 3.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting involving three men in a vehicle near the 4200 block of Beach Drive E. Preliminary investigation indicates a 21-year-old male passenger produced a firearm during a verbal dispute. The individual reported that he believed the weapon was unloaded after removing the magazine, unaware that a round remained in the chamber, per KCSO.

The victim was struck by a single round. The driver initially attempted to transport the victim to a hospital before contacting 911. Law enforcement intercepted the vehicle near the intersection of Onley Avenue E and E Washington Street. Despite life-saving efforts by responding personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased at 7:50 p.m.

The 21-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and subsequently booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter. Detectives have concluded the initial scene investigation, and the case has been referred to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for formal charging, KCSO says.