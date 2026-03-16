Forsman, Carper reelected to Suquamish Tribal Council

The Suquamish Tribe reelected Leonard Forsman as Chairman and Irene Carper as Secretary during General Council March 15 at the Kiana Lodge.

Members of the Tribal Council are elected for staggered three-year terms by adult citizens of the Suquamish Tribe, a news release states. Tribal members vote for council representatives each March during the General Council meeting. The gathering also included honoring new tribal elders and reports from tribal government and enterprise staff.

Forsman was first elected to Tribal Council more than 30 years ago and has served as Chairman since 2005. He is also president of the Affiliated Tribes of the Northwest Indians and serves on numerous boards across the region and country. In 2021, he was appointed by then-Gov. Jay Inslee to the Board of Regents for the University of Washington. Forsman graduated from UW in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.

Carper has been at the forefront of the Indian gaming industry in Washington state since operations first began in Suquamish. With more than two decades of experience working for the tribe’s business ventures, she currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Port Madison Enterprises, per the release.

Her reelection marks her fourth full term on Tribal Council and her second term as Secretary. She is involved in community partnership programs and is a graduate of the Leadership Kitsap Class of 2008 and the University of Washington Executive Development Program.

The Suquamish Tribe is led by a seven-member Tribal Council consisting of four officers — Chairman, Vice Chair, Treasurer and Secretary — and three at-large Councilmembers. The tribe has approximately 1,600 citizens, the release says.