Jones named as NKI CEO, first PGST member to hold position

Noo-Kayet Investments — a corporation formed by the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe to manage economic development and its varied business entities—named Anthony Jones as its new CEO March 9, becoming the first PGST member to be named to the position.

Jones takes over the reins from Eric Croft, who served as interim CEO during the search for new leadership. Croft will maintain his position as NKI’s COO, working alongside Jones, a news release says. His appointment comes at a time when the tribe has significantly increased the number of PGST members working for government operations. In 2025, 42% of its staff were PGST members, many in leadership roles, the tribe’s communication coordinator, Ginger Vaughn, said.

“As a proud Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal member, I am honored to be able to serve my community as CEO of Noo-Kayet Investments,” said Jones. “I am grateful to past leaders for building a strong economic foundation and positioning us for continued success. I look forward to building on that legacy by bringing the experience I’ve gained in the broader business world back home. I am eager to pursue new opportunities and help create continued sustainable growth for our tribe.”

An attorney with a strong background in Native American law and economic development, Jones’ experience includes close to a decade as in-house counsel for the Tulalip Tribes. Most recently, he supported the Native American law practice at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a full-service international law firm. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) before attending Washington University for his Juris Doctor degree.

“To see one of our own tribal members step into the CEO role at Noo-Kayet is powerful,” said PGST Chairwoman Amber Caldera. “Anthony’s experience as an attorney strengthens our enterprises, and, just as importantly, he understands our history, our values, and our responsibility to our people. When leadership comes from within, you know the tribe’s best interests will always come first.”

As CEO, Jones will oversee the existing business assets and operations owned by PGST. This includes The Point Casino & Hotel, Gliding Eagle Market, and High Point cannabis shop, as well as interests off the reservation, such as Minder Meats, a butcher shop and meat processing facility that was operated in Kitsap County by the same family for over 80 years until the tribe purchased the business in 2025.

Jones will also be responsible for executing projects outlined in the tribe’s Master Plan, while sourcing investment and acquisition opportunities that align with the tribe’s values and economic priorities, the release says.

“My goal is to pursue economic development in a way that’s consistent with and furthers the teachings of our cultural values. Ultimately, I see myself as a public servant, whose job it is to give voice to the community and build upon past efforts,” said Jones. “Providing opportunities for tribal members is a big part of what Noo-Kayet does…I want to see that grow so all tribal members have increased job opportunities or have the support they need for entrepreneurship.”