KCSO: teenager killed after single-vehicle collision in Port Orchard
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 8, 2026
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in Port Orchard that killed a teenager during the early morning of June 6.
The collision on Beach Drive north of Wynn Jones Road happened around 4 a.m. Five teenagers were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Deputies found evidence that the driver was impaired and could face vehicular homicide charges, per a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team is investigating the collision.