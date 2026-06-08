KCSO: teenager killed after single-vehicle collision in Port Orchard

First responders at the scene of the collision at Beach Drive north of Wynn Jones Road in Port Orchard the morning of June 6.

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in Port Orchard that killed a teenager during the early morning of June 6.

The collision on Beach Drive north of Wynn Jones Road happened around 4 a.m. Five teenagers were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Deputies found evidence that the driver was impaired and could face vehicular homicide charges, per a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team is investigating the collision.