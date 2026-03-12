Construction underway for new McCormick Village Retail Center

The newly developed McCormick Village, located in South Kitsap, is continuing to expand with the addition of a retail center, with construction already underway.

McCormick Village Retail will span 30,000 square feet with stores, restaurants, and services for the community. Nearly 50% of the space is already pre-leased, MainStreet Property Group shared in a press release March 11.

The center will be located at the intersection of SW Old Clifton Road and McCormick Village Drive. McCormick Village Retail is not only available for members of McCormick Village but also for those in South Kitsap and beyond, adding more opportunities for gatherings, shopping, and a central social hub.

Tenants that have already signed leases include Forestview Dental, McCormick Veterinary Clinic, Salt & Sage Massage and Skincare, Village Pharmacy, Honey & Mane Hair Studio, and locally owned bakery Wilson Patisserie. There will also be a yoga studio and gym.

“McCormick Village Retail is designed to be the heart and soul of the McCormick community,” said principal, owner, and president at McCormick Communities, Eric Campbell. “As the community continues to grow, residents want convenient places where they can meet neighbors, grab coffee, run errands, and enjoy local businesses close to home. The strong leasing activity we’re seeing reflects the excitement from retailers who want to be part of this vibrant and expanding community.”

Construction at the new retail space will be done in phases. Initially, buildings A and B are scheduled to be completed later this summer. Buildings H and I are slated to open in the spring of next year. Additional buildings will be delivered in phases as leases fill up. “Once complete, McCormick Village Retail will offer a walkable retail environment featuring gathering areas, landscaped pedestrian connections, and neighborhood amenities designed to support community interaction and everyday convenience,” the release states.

The new village center will support a rapidly expanding residential population in Port Orchard. Today, McCormick is home to approximately 7,399 residents, with the community projected to grow to 19,000 residents by 2033, per the release.

“McCormick Village Retail represents the next step in the long-term vision for the McCormick master-planned community, which has become one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the South Kitsap region. The village center will serve residents from across McCormick’s neighborhoods, including McCormick Woods, McCormick Village, McCormick Trails, and The Residences, while also welcoming visitors from surrounding communities seeking local dining, services, and wellness businesses,” the release concludes.