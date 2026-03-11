Kingston man seriously injured after crashing truck; faces DUI charge

A 66-year-old Kingston man was lifeflighted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle March 10 after crashing his truck into a power pole and tree on Highway 101 near Quilcene.

Per a Washington State Patrol memo, the man was traveling southbound on Hwy 101 when he lost control of a Dodge Ram 2500, crossed the center line and left the roadway, striking a power pole and tree before coming to rest in a ditch.

The memo indicates that the man was not wearing a seatbelt and is facing a charge for driving under the influence.