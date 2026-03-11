$3.5 million in federal funding awarded for Bay Street reconstruction

Port Orchard was awarded $3.5 million of federal funding for the Bay Street reconstruction project, the city shared in a news release March 7.

“With the addition of these dollars, the city can reprogram local funding previously allocated for this project and put them toward other vital projects,” per the release.

Originally, the project was scheduled to go to bid this spring, but will now be pushed back to the end of the year. With the new funding, the construction of Bay Street is slated to begin in 2027.

The improvements to Bay Street will raise portions of the road to prevent flooding and address concerns related to sea level rise. The project also includes improved pedestrian and bicycle needs, updated water, sewer, and stormwater needs, and undergrounding overhead utilities.

“We deeply appreciate Sen. Cantwell’s efforts in bringing federal dollars back to Washington State and specifically our city,” Port Orchard Mayor Rob Putaansuu said. “With these new dollars, we can now align the construction of this project with the new South Kitsap Community Event Center project, ultimately lessening the construction impact timelines for downtown.”