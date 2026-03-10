Kitsap weighs Rolling Hills Golf Course future, lease ends in 2027

Kitsap County is currently assessing the future of Rolling Hills Golf Course in Bremerton. The county is evaluating the future management, maintenance, and golf operations of the course alongside its long-term viability.

The county acquired Rolling Hills in 2010 after the course had been privately operated for 38 years since it was built in 1972. The current lease for operations of the course expires in October 2027.

Rolling Hills is a capital project in the county’s capital improvement plan for 2026-2031. The stage of the project is currently in the public feedback process to assess the needs and priorities of users of the course.

On Feb. 17, about 200 community members attended a public meeting about the future of the golf course. “Overall, my impression is that course users were most concerned with ensuring the property remains a golf course and honoring the legacy of original course owner Don Rasmussen,” shared Kitsap County Commissioner Katie Walters. “Many emphasized the importance of preserving the course’s character while making thoughtful improvements.”

The county is using a Request for Proposal (RFP) process to evaluate further operations and determine next steps, which is expected to open for submissions in June. The county plans to complete any operator transition, if needed, from February to April 2027 to avoid the busy summer and fall season.

The county contracted with the National Golf Foundation in 2024 to assess the viability of the course and facilities. NGF has already submitted a scope of work and cost to assist with preparing and distributing the county’s RFP. “In our review of Rolling Hills, the NGF found a good-quality public golf course that appeared to be well-managed, but with condition and infrastructure issues that will have to be addressed soon,” an NGF statement says.

The guiding principles and goals of the RFP are to keep Rolling Hills an 18-hole course, keep the course affordable, and determine how to invest in the course to address the needed capital improvements. NGF’s evaluation says up to $7.7 million would be needed for new irrigation, clubhouse enhancements, green renovation, tee enhancement, tree maintenance and other upgrades.

“The most important aspect of this entire process is meaningful public engagement,” said Walters. “It is especially important to involve Rolling Hills Golf Course users as we move forward with the RFP for golf course operations.”

NGF recommends that Kitsap County Parks take control of Rolling Hills at the end of the lease in 2027 and directly run the facility through a defined fee-for-service management agreement.

At the Feb. 17 meeting, a number of community members emphasized the importance of sustainable financial factors in changes of operation. Every year, the Rolling Hills Oversight Committee evaluates the course’s operational needs, reviews the pricing of comparable local courses, and sets the fee schedule accordingly, Walters shared. “Every effort is made to keep costs as affordable as possible while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the course. Any future pricing adjustments will continue to balance affordability with the financial needs of the course,” she said.

The county has looked at neighboring courses for inspiration for the future of Rolling Hills. Walters shared that there is a potential to expand offerings to non-golfers, with the opportunity for the course to be used for frisbee golf, foot golf, high school cross-country meets, and event and meeting spaces such as weddings.

“I feel like we have a real opportunity to preserve this incredible piece of Bremerton history and green space in the middle of a growing urban area. I played the course last summer and saw firsthand the strong community of golfers and neighbors who gather to play, hit a round of balls at the range, learn the game, and enjoy each other’s company at Putter’s (Restaurant & Lounge),” said Walters.