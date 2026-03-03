Bremerton Council approves $450,000 in lodging tax funding

The Bremerton Lodging Tax Advisory Committee received 20 requests for funding totaling nearly $1.364 million for 2026. At their work study session Feb. 25, City Council approved an allocation of $450,000 in funding for eligible applicants of lodging tax funding.

The approved funding recommendations for fiscal year 2026 are as follows: Collective Visions Gallery $6,000, Enoch Arts $4,500, Krampusnacht $20,000, Sunny Jack Events $65,000, Bremerton Rotary Foundation $15,000, Bremerton Historic Ships Association $50,000, Puget Sound Navy Museum $4,000, Bremerton Symphony $10,000, Vista Gardens $10,000, WayzGoose Kitsap $7,000, Bremerton Air Show $23,500, Greater Kitsap Chamber & Visit Kitsap Peninsula $50,000, Downtown Bremerton Association $70,000, Science & Engineering Fair $45,000, Kitsap History Museum $25,000, City of Bremerton – Quincy Square $25,000, and Roxy Bremerton $20,000.

Eligible applicants that requested funding but did not receive any include Love Kitsap, Pacific NW Defense Coalition, and City of Bremerton – Tourism Branding Initiative.

Included in the City of Bremerton’s 2026 budget are continued annual commitments to the Kitsap Conference Center for $250,000 and $150,000 for the Admiral Theatre, for a grand total of $850,000 for Fiscal Year 2026.

Direction provided by council when considering these requests included support of long-time community events, kick-starting new events, tourism-based organizations and venues, and municipal projects. Criteria provided by city council when evaluating the requests included consideration of economic impact, events or activities that draw tourists from 50 miles or more away, events or activities that focused on Bremerton’s community, and requests that demonstrated collaboration with other community organizations.

Initially, when the LTAC recommendations were brought to council Feb. 4, they were rejected with recommendations from council to provide funding for all 20 applicants with explanations for the decision-making process.

LTAC reaffirmed the recommendations that were initially presented Feb. 25, with no changes to the funding recommendation applicants or the number of dollars allocated.