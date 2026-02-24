Bremerton’s Elandan Gardens wins silver medal at national festival

Elandan Gardens won a silver medal for ‘best use of natural stone’ at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival in Seattle Feb. 18-22.

The elaborate Northwest Flower and Garden Festival occurs every year in February, with local Bremerton business Elandan Gardens participating in the event. The festival was held Feb. 18-22 at the Seattle Convention Center.

Elandan Gardens is one of the largest gardens in the festival, with large trees, bonsai, snags, large stone sculptures, and hundreds of plants. Elandan Gardens has participated in the festival for the last 35 years.

This year, Elandan Gardens’ feature is called “Pathways and Portals Cast from Nature.” Their garden display invites visitors into a sanctuary of peace and tranquility, with a mix of bonsais, plants, trained specimen trees, and hand-crafted sculptures coming together to create a purposeful harmony, shared the owners.

At the festival, garden creators are given a maximum of 72 hours to create their feature on the show floor at the convention center. “It is amazing to see the size and scale of what we are doing,” said Elandan Gardens owner Diane Robinson. The festival aims to mix innovation and imagination to create an inspiring show of 21 garden creators from across the Pacific Northwest.

Elandan Gardens is owned by Dan and Diane Robinson. The family business also includes their son, Will Robinson, who works on stone sculptures, and their daughter, Shanna Piliari,s who sells antiques from Asia, Europe, and North America.

In 2025, the family business was a gold medal award-winning garden for collaborative design with nature. This year, Elandan Gardens was a silver medal-winning garden, winning best use of natural stones.

“My inspiration is drawn from the sum of my life experiences; ideas are amplified or muted to fit my emotional state at the moment when I am actually creating,” said award-winning sculptor Will Robinson. His pieces can be found in both public and private collections throughout North America, including Elandan Gardens.

The festival also includes 350 vendors from food and beverage services to garden and home supplies alongside seminars and floral design workshops. Being the second largest flower and garden show in the U.S., the festival attracts over 60,000 attendees from across the nation each year.