Spartan boys dominate the pool, go back-to-back as state champs

The Bainbridge Spartans celebrate their first-place finish at the 1A/2A boys state swim/dive championships Feb. 21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The Bainbridge Spartans took home their second consecutive team state title at the 1A/2A boys swim/dive championships Feb. 21 at the King Aquatic Center in Federal Way, securing 394 points, ahead of second-place Pullman, which scored 313 points.

The Bainbridge boys join the Bainbridge girls as back-to-back state champions. The girls secured their team title in the fall.

The Spartans won two relay races and seniors Ryan Rich, Sota Inoue, and Carter Cox all won individual events at the meet, closing out their high school careers on a high note.

“This was a true team effort,” Bainbridge coach Krista Pal said. “There was no pressure on any one individual; everyone went in focused on their personal events while keeping the larger team goal in mind.”

The team of Bradley Roloff, Rich, Cox, and Inoue took first place in the 200-yard medley relay, earning a time of 1:35.94, a full six seconds ahead of the next team in the event. Cox, Inoue, Rich and junior Ian Letson also took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Bainbridge finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Cox placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke, Inoue claimed the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley and Rich took top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Spartan Ian Letson placed second in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events, while Inoue took second in the 100-yard butterfly and Rich finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Other Kitsap swimmers also performed well at the meet, including two brothers from Olympic, who placed seventh as a team. Trojan sophomore Weston Adams took second in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, while his older brother, Sawyer Adams, a senior, placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Kingston senior Josh VanHuis placed third in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. Senior Rydley Strong took eighth place in diving for North Kitsap, while his younger brother Asher Strong, a sophomore, finished ninth.