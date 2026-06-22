One dies, another escapes following Lofall house fire

Crews responded to a fatal house fire in Lofall just after midnight June 21.

Poulsbo Fire Department crews responded to a fatal residential structure fire in the Lofall area just after midnight June 21.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting flames coming from a window across the street. Before emergency crews arrived, neighbors successfully assisted one occupant out of the burning home. En route reports indicating another resident was still inside prompted an upgrade to a second alarm, a news release says.

First-arriving units encountered heavy fire consuming the entire front of the residence. Firefighters immediately initiated fire suppression and search operations. Crews located one deceased victim inside the home. The occupant who escaped was transported to St. Michael Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Preliminary details indicate the fire likely originated in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the structure, per the release.

“This tragic loss serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fire spreads. The Poulsbo Fire Department urges all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every level of their home, inside every bedroom, and outside all sleeping areas. Additionally, families are encouraged to practice ‘Close Before You Doze’ by keeping bedroom doors shut at night, and to regularly practice a home fire escape plan,” the release says.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, and Navy Region Northwest. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.