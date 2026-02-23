2 North Kitsap wrestlers win state titles

Elizabeth Hayden of South Kitsap wrestles against Skyview Eagle Madisyn Cardens in the girls 4A 235-pound championship match at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 20 at the Tacoma Dome.

Swipe or click to see more

Viking Luan Bekteshi pins Orting Cardinal Amos Voss in the championship match of the boys 2A 175-pound weight class at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Swipe or click to see more

Viking Carly Anderson pins Othello Husky Addie Russell in the championship match of the girls 2A 140-pound weight class at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Swipe or click to see more

Viking Luan Bekteshi wears his championship medal at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Swipe or click to see more

Viking Carly Anderson holds her championship medal at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.

Swipe or click to see more

The North Kitsap Vikings performed well at the state wrestling Mat Classic Feb. 19-21 at the Tacoma Dome, winning two individual titles and securing high finishes in many different weight classes.

Viking senior Luan Bekteshi from the boys 2A 175-pound weight class and Viking freshman Carly Anderson from the girls 2A 140-pound weight class both won state titles. Anderson became the first freshman girl in West Sound history to win a state title, pinning Addie Russell of Othello in the third round of their match.

“I’m just feeling very blessed,” Anderson said. “I feel like I went through a lot during the beginning of the season when I was just losing. But I started to realize, when you put so much more effort in the practice room, it really pays off.”

Bekteshi had a 2-1 victory over Orting’s Amos Voss in the championship match.

“It’s crazy [winning the state title],” Bekteshi said. “I can’t explain it. I’ve learned early on to never underestimate my opponents.”

Viking Emily Gomez (2nd), Theo Stearns (2nd, 215 pounds), Wyatt Sloman (4th, 157 pounds), and Marquiese Vestal (6th, 190 pounds) all finished in the top ten in their respective weight classes as well. Gomez was denied her repeat bid to win the state title after finishing first last year. She was pinned in the second round of the championship match by Chief Sealth’s Lanu Amituanai in the 145-pound weight class.

The NK boys’ team finished 7th overall at state with a score of 101.

Bremerton sophomore Kailey Balajadia placed 2nd in the girls 2A 110-pound weight class, losing by technical fall in the championship match to Toppenish senior Adalyne Montiel.

In 4A girls, Elizabeth Hayden of South Kitsap came close to securing a state title for the Wolves, but was pinned in the first round of the 235-pound championship match by Madisyn Cardens of Skyview.

“I was really happy with how I did,” Hayden said. “I was really proud of myself, especially now against the two-time state champion.”

Other top placers

1A boys: Isaiah Toledo (Klahowya, 5th, 106 pounds); Carson Wintch (Klahowya, 5th, 132 pounds)

1A girls: Cheyanne Wolfard-Henry (Klahowya, 4th, 135 pounds); Izzy Kilpatrick (Klahowya, 5th, 120 pounds)

2A boys: Jacob Ringlbauer (Olympic, 5th, 106 pounds); Finn Devine (Olympic, 8th, 150 pounds); Jackson Brown (Olympic, 8th, 157 pounds)

2A girls: Marissa Brandt (Olympic, 6th, 115 pounds); Maiyah Marner (Olympic, 5th, 170 pounds)

3A girls: Jasmine Sullivan (Central Kitsap, 6th, 155 pounds)

4A boys: David Sternod (SK, 3rd, 113 pounds); Brennen Williams (SK, 4th, 138 pounds); Brendan David (SK, 7th, 215 pounds); Waylon Hoyt (SK, 8th, 150 pounds)

4A girls: Annika Theumer (SK, 4th, 155 pounds); Vita Silva (SK, 5th, 145 pounds)