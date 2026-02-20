Fire at Bremerton YWCA shelter displaces multiple families

The damage from the fire at a YWCA shelter in Bremerton displaced multiple families.

A fire at a Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) shelter in Bremerton Feb. 19 displaced multiple families, including seven children and three adults, leaving them without housing and essential belongings.

The fire began at about 6:30 a.m. and was quickly responded to by the Bremerton Fire Department, a news release says. “While we are relieved and grateful that no lives were lost or serious injuries, the building sustained significant damage and is currently uninhabitable,” said Jan Williams, board of directors president of YWCA Kitsap.

Immediate needs include emergency housing support, new clothing (especially children’s sizes, 12 months to size 14), diapers and baby supplies, toiletries and hygiene items, gift cards for groceries and essentials, and financial donations to support relocation and recovery efforts, per the release.

“These families have already experienced immeasurable hardship,” said Harriette Bryant, CEO of YWCA Kitsap. “In a matter of minutes, they lost their home, belongings and the sense of security they were working so hard to rebuild.”

To donate, visit: https://mtyc.co/wldk9g

Physical donations can be dropped off at: 905 Pacific Ave., Bremerton, WA 98337.