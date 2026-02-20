Bremerton, Bainbridge to meet for 3rd time in district title game

Bremerton and Bainbridge will face off in the District 3 2A championship game at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Bremerton High School.

No. 1 seed Bremerton and No. 3 seed Bainbridge have advanced to state and will face off in the District 3 2A boys basketball championship at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Bremerton High School after both teams won their semifinal games Feb. 19.

The Knights handled No. 5 seed Franklin Pierce 83-54, while the Spartans upset No. 2 seed Clover Park 63-50. Jalen Davis led Bremerton with 27 points and 10 assists and Ryan Rohrbacher led the way for Bainbridge with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Previously, Bainbridge beat the No. 6-seed Sequim Wolves 77-66 at home Feb. 17 in the second round of districts. Bremerton won its opening round district game 97-66 against No. 8 seed Washington.

Bremerton beat Bainbridge twice during the regular season in blowout fashion, the only Olympic League losses the Spartans had all season.

The Knights are looking to repeat as 2A state champions, while the Spartans are looking to make a deeper state run than last year under coach Scott Orness.