Poulsbo Council approves overnight vehicle rest park

The Poulsbo City Council unanimously approved at its Feb. 11 meeting to fund an overnight vehicle rest park at a local church.

Led by Leadership Kitsap, the rest park will provide a safe place to sleep for 5-8 individuals living in their vehicles. Screening services for this park and peer support services will be provided by the Recovery Resource Center. All individuals using the rest park will be active members of the Recovery Center or Recovery Cafe. $7,050 will be used from the city’s opioid settlement funding for this purpose, per city documents.

“These are people who are engaging with us and are part of our community and known to us,” Housing, Health and Human Services director Kim Hendrickson said at the meeting. “I see this in many ways as an extension of the work we are already doing.”

The project timeline includes clearing the parking area and building infrastructure, which consists of two security cameras, two motion-sensored/solar-powered lights, a portable bathroom, garbage bins and a security/private screen around the bathroom and garbage bins, documents say. Forms and program processes would then be finalized, and the application process would open. The park would be slated to open for guests by April.

Rules of the rest park are as follows:

1. Participants in the rest park program must register with the Recovery Resource Center and obtain a parking pass before entry.

2. Parking is only allowed in designated areas.

3. Parking pass must be present in vehicle.

4. Passes are valid for 90 days unless authorization to stay longer is given by the Recovery Resource Center.

5. The hours you may park in the Rest Park area are 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., 7 days a week.

6. Camping must be in your vehicle – no tents are allowed.

7. The restroom code is for your use only – do not share the code, nor open the door for others. Doing so may result in revocation of your parking pass.

8. Do not go into the building without permission of staff.

9. Campfires, open flames, fireworks, weapons, alcohol and drugs are prohibited.

10. Requests for assistance can be made at the Recovery Resource Center. Please refrain from asking for donations, food, or money on church property.