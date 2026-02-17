Upcoming Poulsbo Community Orchestra concert designed for children

The Poulsbo Community Orchestra is tuning up for one of its most joyful traditions of the year: a concert designed especially for children. With 53 musicians from across Poulsbo and the greater West Sound region, the orchestra is preparing to welcome young listeners into the world of symphonic music with its Feb. 22 performance, “Let’s Build an Orchestra.”

Founded in 2014 by Steve Swann and Blake Yarbrough, the orchestra has grown from its original 38 members – three of whom still perform today – into a thriving community ensemble known for its themed concerts and family-friendly programming. Over the years, the group has presented at least three concerts annually, even pivoting to online ensemble performances during the pandemic.

The orchestra’s themed approach has become a hallmark of its season. Holiday concerts feature beloved classics, while other programs have highlighted movie scores, musical theater, and children’s favorites. Last year’s kids’ concert, “Tubby the Tuba,” had young audience members dancing in the aisles.

This season continues that momentum. The Feb. 22 children’s concert will introduce kids to the instruments and sections of the orchestra, offering an engaging, hands-on musical experience. It’s part of a five-concert season that has already drawn strong community support—more than 600 people attended December’s “Sounds of the Season” performances at First Lutheran Church.

Two additional concerts round out the season:

April 12, 2026 — “Wind and Sky,” featuring a bassoon concerto performed by Jackie Wilson, assistant professor at Washington State University.

June 7, 2026 — “Heart Songs,” showcasing soprano soloist Julie Finch.

The orchestra, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, relies on donations and sponsorships to keep concerts free and accessible to the community. The Poulsbo Noon Lions have served as primary season sponsors since the orchestra’s founding, helping ensure that live orchestral music continues to flourish in North Kitsap. This season they received an additional sponsorship from the Cultural Arts Foundation Northwest.

More information, tickets, and donation opportunities are available at poulsbocommunityorchestra.org.

John Macdonald is on the board of directors for Poulsbo Community Orchestra.