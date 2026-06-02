8 Columbia-class submarines planned to be homeported at Bangor

The Navy is proposing to replace eight Ohio-class submarines currently homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor with up to eight Columbia-class submarines, and demolish, construct, and renovate facilities and infrastructure at three upland sites (Upland-Site North, Keyport Annex, Upland Site-South) and at the Pier Site at Bangor.

The plans would also involve improving stormwater infrastructure and creating construction laydown and staging areas for materials and temporary parking. The work would take place over five years and would begin in the summer of 2027, per Navy documents.

In late May, the Navy released a draft environmental assessment that shows a review of potential environmental impacts associated with the plan. The public can review the EA at nepa.navy.mil/Columbia-West-Coast/ and provide written comments through June 25.